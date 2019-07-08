Verizon -1% as Citi sees lower wireless pricing ahead

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) -1% premarket after Citi downgraded the company to Neutral from Buy, saying returns over the next 12 months will likely be limited by a high valuation and "rising long-term industry risks."

"Verizon’s consistently strong operating performance in the wireless category may not be enough to drive further multiple expansion at a time when investors are more likely to question the competitive environment and long-term risks to pricing and margins," said Michael Rollins, maintaining the stock's $62 price target.

A merger between T-Mobile and Sprint "creates a potentially disruptive fourth competitor [that] could be dilutive to long-term pricing and margins for the wireless industry," he added.