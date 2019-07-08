Blackstone -2.7% as JMP cuts rating on more balanced valuation

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) falls 2.7% in premarket trading after JMP cuts its rating to market perform from market outperform as valuation is now "more reasonably balanced" after a 58% YTD runup.

JMP analyst Devin Ryan notes Blackstone's conversion to a C-corp drove outperformance.

Sees re-calibrations across investment banks, brokers, and alternative asset managers against a backdrop of "falling interest rates, record equity prices, and diverging valuations within out-of-favor financials sub-sectors."

Sees potential shift in H2 to boost underperforming groups including e-brokers.

In the past six months, BX has risen 56% vs. financial sector median performance of +7.4%.

Quant rating Neutral; before this action sell-side average rating was Outperform (7 Buy, 6, Outperform, 1 Hold).