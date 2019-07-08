Canaccord likes Rhythm Pharma in premarket analyst action

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) initiated with Neutral rating at Compass Point. Shares down a fraction premarket.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) initiated with Buy rating and $35 (66% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) initiated with Buy rating and $8 (45% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 2% premarket.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) initiated with Buy rating and $23 (79% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Replimune (NASDAQ:REPL) initiated with Buy rating and $26 (90% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) downgraded to Neutral with a $48 (2% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.