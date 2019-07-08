Google joins Dish in talks over fourth wireless carrier - report

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has joined talks with Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) in Dish's effort to create a fourth national wireless player, the New York Post reports.

Alan Mulally (former Ford CEO, current Alphabet director) is talking with Dish on Google's behalf, according to the report.

Dish's talks involve buying Boost Mobile and related spectrum from Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), in order to pave the way for those two carriers' $26.5B merger.

But Google's involvement would seem to run afoul of T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom's (OTCQX:DTEGY) wishes for the deal, and DT has reportedly worked to prevent the tie-up.

“These claims are simply false," a Google spokesman says. "Google is not having any conversations with Dish about creating a wireless network."