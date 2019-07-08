Reliq Health executes settlement agreement

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) has executed a Settlement Agreement with all defendants in the actions the Company previously disclosed.

Reliq Health had commenced actions against Stephen Samson, Boby Deveros, Claudio Damaso, George Rayner, Shelby Neal, Accuhealth Technologies, Evelyn Technologies, and Evelyn Technologies Canada.

The terms of the Agreement include a financial settlement to be paid to the Company by certain of the defendants in two equal installments of $200,000, for a total of $400,000.

The funds for the first installment, will be released as soon as the dismissal orders have been issued by all three courts.

The second installment is payable in April, 2020 and is secured against certain of the defendants’ personal property.