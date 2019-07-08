AZZ Q1 profit beats estimates, reaffirms FY20 forecast; shares rise ~10%

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) jumps 10.2% in pre-market, as the company reported 35% Y/Y jump in Q1 earnings to $21.3M, helped by solid contribution from Energy and Metals Coatings segments; the results exceeded analysts’ expectations

Net sales increased by 10% to $289.12M with Energy segment sales increased ~14% to $167M and Metals Coatings sales were up 6% to $122M due to increased demand and improved operational efficiencies

Consolidated bookings declined by 13% to $256.3M, and backlog decreased 1.6% to $300.1M

Gross margins was up slightly by ~50bps to 22.9% with operating margins up ~170bps to 10.7% due to lower SG&A expenses.

The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2020 earnings guidance in the range of $2.25 to $2.75 per share and expects sales in the range of $0.95B - $1.03B

However, the company remained somewhat cautious due to the uncertainty related to tariffs and the Chinese trade situation, as well as the tighter market for labor in many of its US locations.

Previously: AZZ EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (July 8)