NetApp -5.8% as Citi cuts to Sell on margin pressures

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is 5.8% lower premarket amid a cut to Sell at Citi, which points to increasing competition.

Q1 numbers (due Aug. 14) should come in line with expectations, but Q2 outlook could show the impact of pressure on margins, analyst Jim Suva writes. That comes from more pressure from the likes of Dell, HP Enterprise, Pure Storage and Nutanix.

He's cut his price target to $55 from $67, implying 12% downside.

While sell-side analysts rate NetApp Outperform on average, Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.