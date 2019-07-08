Scripps proposes private placement of senior notes

The E.W. Scripps SSP has launched an offering of $400M of new senior unsecured notes expected to mature in 2027.

Scripps is seeking to finance the acquisition with $400M, 8-year senior unsecured notes as well as $180M of cash.

The company's net leverage, pro forma for the issuance of the notes, would be 5.3x, based on pro forma annual average adj. EBITDA of $363M for the last 8 quarters ended March 31, 2019.

The acquisition will grow the Scripps local television station portfolio to 62 stations in 42 markets with a reach of 30% of U.S. TV households.