F5 Networks -4.7% as Goldman cuts to Sell on pressures

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) has come out of today's open down 4.7% as Goldman Sachs cuts the shares to Sell, from Neutral.

The company is seeing weak short-term indications for spending in the enterprise market (which makes up almost two-thirds of F5 revenue), and VMware has become a rival with its recent M&A, analyst Rod Hall notes.

He's cut his price target to $120 from $165, implying 14.7% further downside.

Sell-side analysts have a Hold rating on average; Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral as well, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.