Oppenheimer outlines bull case on CrowdStrike

Oppenheimer was one of the firms that started off coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) with a bullish rating on its expectation for hypergrowth of over 30%.

The firm points to CrowdStrike's "innovative technology" which layers on artificial intelligence/machine learning to crowdsourced threat intelligence to stay ahead of adversaries and its belief CRWD will continue to disrupt and gain market share from legacy and next-gen antivirus vendors.

The industry's shift to consolidate point product solutions and shortage of cyber-skilled talents are also seen driving customers to seek a holistic solution like Crowdstrike's.

Shares of Crowdstrike topped out at $79.79 following the IPO last month.