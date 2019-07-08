Tech, telecom fuel market decline

Stocks open on the downside with tech and communications services among the biggest decliners.

The Nasdaq slides 1.00% , the S&P 500 loses 0.6% , and the Dow falls 0.6% in early trading.

An early look at S&P 500 industry sectors shows information technology ( -0.8% ) and communications services (-0.6%) lagging the most, while utilities ( +0.3% ) and consumer staples ( +0.1% ) outpace the broader market.

Among notable movers, Deutsche Bank ( -6.0% ) slumps as a sweeping restructuring plan is announced; in the tech sector, Apple ( -2.3% ), Nvidia ( -2.2% ), Intel ( -1.9% ), and Alphabet ( -1.5% ).

The 10-year Treasury yield falls almost 2 basis points to 2.022%.

Crude oil rises 0.3% to $57.68 per barrel; gold +0.3% to $1,404.30 per ounce.

Dollar Index is little changed at 97.33.