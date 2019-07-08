Tech, telecom fuel market decline

Stocks open on the downside with tech and communications services among the biggest decliners.
The Nasdaq slides 1.00%, the S&P 500 loses 0.6%, and the Dow falls 0.6% in early trading.
An early look at S&P 500 industry sectors shows information technology (-0.8%) and communications services (-0.6%) lagging the most, while utilities (+0.3%) and consumer staples (+0.1%) outpace the broader market.
Among notable movers, Deutsche Bank (-6.0%) slumps as a sweeping restructuring plan is announced; in the tech sector, Apple (-2.3%), Nvidia (-2.2%), Intel (-1.9%), and Alphabet (-1.5%).
The 10-year Treasury yield falls almost 2 basis points to 2.022%.
Crude oil rises 0.3% to $57.68 per barrel; gold +0.3% to $1,404.30 per ounce.
Dollar Index is little changed at 97.33.
