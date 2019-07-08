Rosenblatt cuts Apple to Sell, seeing 'fundamental deterioration'

Rosenblatt has cut Apple (AAPL -2.6% ) to Sell from Neutral, looking for "fundamental deterioration" over the next 6-12 months.

Specifically, new iPhone sales will be disappointing and iPad sales growth will slow in the second half, and sales from other products (HomePod, AirPod, Watch) may not be meaningful to total revenue growth, analyst Jun Zhang writes. Services sales growth won't be any help there either, Zhang says.

The firm's keeping its price target at $150, now implying 24.6% downside after Apple's recent run up (shares have gained 15% since a near-term low of $173.30 on June 3).

Meanwhile, most sell-side analysts are at Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish and the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.