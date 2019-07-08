Franklin Templeton Canada adds two active fixed-income ETFs

Franklin Resources' (BEN -0.1% ) Franklin Templeton Canada unit launches two new active fixed income exchange-traded funds -- Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF and Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF.

Franklin Liberty Core Plus Bond ETF invests in series O of Franklin Bissett Core Plus Bond Fund, which seeks to provide high current income and some long-term capital appreciation through exposure to primarily Canadian fixed income securities, including federal and provincial government and corporate bonds, debentures, and short-term notes.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration Bond ETF invests in series O of Franklin Bissett Short Duration Bond Fund, which seeks to provide income and preservation of capital through exposure to primarily Canadian fixed-income securities, including federal and provincial government and corporate bonds, debentures, and short-term notes.