ViiV Healthcare launches U.S. study on implementation of monthly HIV treatment

ViiV Healthcare commences a U.S.-based study, CUSTOMIZE, aimed at identifying and assessing the best ways to implement a once-monthly injectable treatment for HIV infection into clinical practice. The goal is to find the most practical and efficient ways to manage monthly treatment.

In April, ViiV submitted its marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for its once-monthly two-drug HIV regimen of cabotegravir and Janssen's rilpivirine. The agency's action date under Priority Review status is December 29.