Acacia announces Q2 gold output increases 19%

Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF) posted 19% Y/Y increase in gold production to 158,774 ounces in Q2, mainly due to 39% higher production at North Mara, offset by expected reductions in production at Buzwagi and Bulyanhulu.

Gold ounces sold was 143,325 ounces 10% below production due to the timing of our gold shipments from North Mara.

At North Mara, after addressing the production issues experienced in Q1 2019, gold production rose to 119,113 ounces, +39%, driven by the mining of higher grade areas at the Gokona underground mine as well as increased volumes at higher grades from the Nyambirama open pit mine; achieved a head grade of 5.4 g/t

Buzwagi gold production of 30,283 ounces was however 19% lower on Y/Y basis but was in line with expectations and +6% sequentially.

Bulyanhulu declined 10% Y/Y to 9,377 gold ounces, as the production was impacted lower grades recovered from the retreatment of tailings, partly offset by improved plant throughput.

The cash balance stood at ~$125M

The company reaffirms to achieve FY production within 500,000 to 550,000 ounces