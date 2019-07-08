Large-cap banks cut to in-line by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley's Betsy Graseck shifts her view on large-cap banks to "in-line" from "attractive," noting fewer positive catalysts ahead now that the Fed's stress tests are over.

State Street's SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) falls 0.6% .

On top of that, the next six to 18 months "look tougher" as global GDP growth slows, inflation expectations dim, and the bond market pushes the Fed to cut interest rates in 2019 and 2020.

She cut State Street and Bank of New York Mellon by two levels to underweight as they're more exposed to the yield curve.

Graseck writes that she likes companies that are "liability sensitive/less exposed to rate cuts," such as American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS).

