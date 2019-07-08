OWS bearish on Glaukos; shares slip 3%

Thinly traded Glaukos (GKOS -2.6%) is down on below-average volume on the heels of a short recommendation at Off Wall Street (OWS) with a fair value target of $42.93 (44% downside risk).
OWS cites its bullish valuation that assumes much higher growth than is realistic since almost all high-volume U.S. cataract surgeons have been trained (heretofore, sales growth was driven by adding new doctors). It believes iStent sales growth should mirror the market's mid-single-digit growth.
Other factors supporting its bearish view include the end of the iStent sale bump from the recall of a competitive device in August 2018, the inability of the newer version of iStent to expand the market and a pipeline that is unlikely to contribute significant value until at least 2021.
Quant rating is Bullish and the Sell Side rating is Outperform.
