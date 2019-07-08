Fly Leasing sells 12 aircraft

Fly Leasing (FLY +0.6% ) has contracted to sell a portfolio of 12 aircraft, comprised of Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s with an average age of eight years.

The sales will generate in excess of $125M of cash after repaying debt related to the aircraft and satisfying other transaction expenses. FLY's fleet will now comprise 86 aircraft with a weighted average age of ~7 years and on lease to 39 airlines in 21 countries.

The sales are expected to be completed in 3Q19.