NETSOL Technologies acquires remaining stake in Virtual Lease Services

NETSOL Technologies (NTWK -1.8% ) announced it has acquired the remaining 49% stake of Virtual Lease Services, a UK-based portfolio and risk management servicing partner for business and consumer finance providers.

NETSOL had acquired a 51% majority stake in VLS through a joint venture partnership with Investec in 2011.

In the past three years, VLS has recorded a 3-year compound annual growth rate north of 20%, and has been consistently and increasingly profitable over that period.

“VLS is a highly complementary business to NETSOL’s core competencies and has substantially improved its financial profile over the past several years since our initial strategic investment,” stated Najeeb Ghauri, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, NETSOL.