Bellicum up 3% on positive rivo-cell data

Nano cap Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM +2.8% ) perks up on below-average volume in response to positive results from a European registration trial supporting its Rivo-cel (rivogenlecleucel) allogeneic T cell product in pediatric patients with malignant or non-malignant blood cell disorders who are receiving a blood stem cell transplant depleted of T cell receptor alpha and beta cells that come from a partially matched family donor.

The data showed that adding Rivo-cel to stem cell transplants in patients lacking a matched donor produced comparable outcomes to HLA-matched unrelated donor transplants. Specifically, the rate of event-free survival (EFS) at day 180 in the treatment group was 90.9% which was non-inferior (no worse than) to 89.9% in patients receiving a hematopoietic stem cell transplant from an HLA-matched unrelated donor, the primary endpoint.

The company says Rivo-cel should be an attractive treatment option for the 20 - 25% of stem cell transplant patients who lack an HLA-matched donor [Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) matching greatly improves the probability of a successful transplant while reducing the risk of complications like graft-versus-host disease].

The company is seeking a strategic partner for Rivo-cel's potential commercial launch in Europe.