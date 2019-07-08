BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Taseko Mines

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage of Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) with Outperform rating, in line with Sell Side Rating and SA Author's Rating, and price target of CA$1

According to the analyst, Taseko is looking to grow beyond its flagship Gibraltar mine be possibly poised for success with its Florence in situ copper leach project in Arizona, however, BMO also pointed to its recent lawsuit against the town of Florence, Arizona for $1.7M as a concern.

In April, announced that the test facility is operational and producing copper.

“We will be closely watching the permitting process for the full production facility at Florence for risks to the company’s long-term growth plan”, said BMO.