Global stocks downgraded by Morgan Stanley as growth slows

Morgan Stanley cuts its view on global stocks on the basis that slower GDP growth will offset central banks' actions to ease monetary policy.

Chief cross-asset strategist Andrew Sheets says investors aren't fully factoring in the weaker economic growth that's expected in coming months and are too optimistic on 2019 earnings.

Morgan Stanley ranks equity and credit as underweight, government bonds as equal-weight, and cash as overweight. Its favorite asset class is still emerging market fixed income.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) falls 0.5%; iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) unchanged.

