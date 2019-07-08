Nestle looks at plant-based food options

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY +0.5%) CEO Mark Schneider says plant-based food alternatives is a mega-trend that the company plans to participate in.
"The whole notion of giving consumers a choice when it comes to plant-based alternatives is going to be a key theme going forward," CEO Mark Schneider told MarketWatch in an interview.
Nestle is working on plant-based burgers and other formats, even looking at bacon and sausage alternatives. The company is also watching the CBD market closely to see how regulations develop.
What to watch: Health advocates have noted that plant-based burgers from Beyond Meat (BYND +3.3%) and Impossible Foods <<IMPSBL>> are better options than red meat in some ways, but fall short in other ways. As Nestle and other big players jump in with their plant-based products, the focus on healthiness will be dissected even closer.
