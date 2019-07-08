Nestle looks at plant-based food options

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY +0.5% ) CEO Mark Schneider says plant-based food alternatives is a mega-trend that the company plans to participate in.

"The whole notion of giving consumers a choice when it comes to plant-based alternatives is going to be a key theme going forward," CEO Mark Schneider told MarketWatch in an interview.

Nestle is working on plant-based burgers and other formats, even looking at bacon and sausage alternatives. The company is also watching the CBD market closely to see how regulations develop.