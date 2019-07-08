CEL-SCI up 3% in encouraging arthritis vaccine data

CEL-SCI (CVM +3.1% ) is up on below-average volume in response to data on a new potential rheumatoid arthritis (RA) vaccine candidate called DerG-PG275Cit that it says can complement its existing RA vaccine CEL-4000. The results were presented at i-Chem2019 in San Francisco.

In a mouse model of RA, vaccination with DerG LEAPS conjugates, alone or together with CEL-4000, modulated the inflammatory response and stopped the progression of arthritis.

The company and collaborators are leveraging the former's LEAPS platform technology to develop a therapeutic antigen-specific treatment for RA under a $1.5M grant from the NIH's National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases.

After the preclinical and IND-enabling studies have been completed, CEL-SCI plans to file an IND with the FDA seeking signoff to start clinical trials.