BMO Capital initiates Capstone Mining coverage

BMO Capital started coverage on Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF +1.7% ) and is less bullish with Market Perform Rating and price target of CA$0.65; however, Sell Side suggests Outperform and both Quant & SA Authors are Neutral on the stock

The company "is caught between a high-torque growth story and a more mature and stable producer,” the analyst said.

“The company’s relatively high-cost assets and its major development project identify the company squarely as a leveraged growth investment. However, it’s not clear to us that Capstone will pursue growth.”

Capstone’s most important asset, Pinto Valley, appears to be ready to turn a corner after operational issues in 2018.