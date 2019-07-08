U.S. consumers see inflation edging up - NY Fed survey

U.S. consumers see inflation picking up a little within the next year but expectations that the average interest rate on saving accounts will rise fell to its lowest level in four years, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's June 2019 Survey of Consumer Expectations.

Median inflation expectations increased by 0.2 percentage points at the one-year horizon and by 0.1 pp at the three-year horizon, with both reaching 2.7% in June after falling for two months straight.

The mean perceived probability that the average interest rating on saving accounts will be higher a year from now fell to 28.1% in June, its lowest reading since May 2015.

Median one-year ahead earnings growth expectations were stable at 2.5% in June, the same level as its trailing 12-month average.

Mean unemployment expectations -- or the mean probability that the U.S. unemployment rate will be higher a year from now -- declined slightly to 36.3% from 36.7% in May.