Mississippi Lime acquires Calera, Alabama lime business of Covia

Covia Holdings (CVIA +8.5% ) sells Calera, Alabama lime business, operating historically as Southern Lime to Mississippi Lime Company, a leading global supplier of high-calcium lime products and a portfolio company of HBM Holdings, for $135M.

This acquisition broadens geographic and end market mix for Mississippi Lime and HBM Holdings.

Calera generated sales of $48.1M and gross profit of $15.1M in 2018. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including Hart-Scott-Rodino review.