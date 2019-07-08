Ligand out-licenses Captisol to SQ Innovation

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND -0.5% ) has licensed exclusive global rights to its Captisol technology to SQ Innovation AG for use in a high-concentration formulation of diuretic furosemide for the treatment of edema in heart failure patients.

SQ is developing a novel drug-device combo for the subcutaneous delivery of diuretics that are currently administered intravenously.

Under the terms of the deal, LGND will receive milestones, royalties and revenue from Captisol sales.

Captisol is a chemically modified cyclodextrin (sugar molecule) that optimizes the solubility and stability of drugs.