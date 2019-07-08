Morgan Stanley trims revenue forecast on Tesla

Morgan Stanley sticks with a full-year forecast for 347K vehicle deliveries by Tesla (TSLA -1.1% ), even though the automaker topped expectations with its Q2 tally.

The MS forecast is below Tesla's guidance for 360K to 400K deliveries this year, which wasn't updated along with the Q2 release. Morgan Stanley also lowered its Q3 revenue estimate on Tesla to -3% Y/Y and Q4 forecast to -4% due to negative impacts from model mix shift and margin erosion.

"While we still expect near-term volatility in the stock to be driven by real-time data points around demand in the U.S. and international market for Tesla’s electric vehicles, we also expect discussions around the nature and value of the company’s technology to be an important part of the narrative going forward," writes analyst Adam Jonas.

The narrative shift toward the valuation of Tesla's tech over concerns on quarterly earnings and deliveries is expected to pick up in the back half of the year from analysts in the bull camp.

Morgan Stanley has an Equalweight rating on Tesla and price target of $230 vs. the sell-side consensus PT of $279.71.