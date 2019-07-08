BT hires Credit Suisse to sell Spanish unit - report

BT Group (BT -0.3% ) has hired Credit Suisse as part of its effort to sell its Spanish operation BT España, Expansion reports.

Credit Suisse has distributed its notebook and its waiting for first formal expressions of interest, according to the report.

The unit is looking to draw buyers from a pool that includes investment funds and Euskaltel; larger companies like Telefonica (TEF -0.5% ), Vodafone (VOD -0.8% ) and Orange (ORAN -0.6% ) are not expected to bid, preferring to use their own networks for organic growth.

It could be valued at €250M-€300M, according to the report.