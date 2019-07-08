Lantronix acquires Maestro and FALCOM Holdings for $4.9M

Lantronix (LTRX +5.2%) announces the acquisition of all of the business of Maestro & FALCOM Holdings Limited, a leading supplier of wireless IoT product.
Lantronix acquired 100% of the issued share capital of each of its operating subsidiaries, Maestro Wireless Solutions Limited and Fargo Telecom Asia Limited for $4.9M in cash.
"This acquisition allows Lantronix to offer ‘best in class’ products in wired Ethernet, Wi-Fi, LoRa/LPWAN, and now in cellular environments as well. This transaction represents Lantronix’s commitment to deliver incremental growth and shareholder value through acquisition,” stated Paul Pickle, president, and CEO of Lantronix.
