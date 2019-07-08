Sol-Gel up 13% positive Epsolay data

Ultra-thinly traded micro cap Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL +13.1% ) is up on almost a 19x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 267K shares, in response to positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, SGT 54-01 and SGT 54-02, evaluating Epsolay microencapsulated benzoyl peroxide cream, 5% for the treatment of an acne-like skin disorder called papulopustular rosacea.

Both studies achieved the co-primary efficacy endpoints, the proportion of patients achieving clear or almost clear skin at week 12 and the absolute change in lesion count at week 12.

Other updates: Preliminary Q2 revenue will be ~$7M from sales of its generic acyclovir cream by partner Perrigo. Phase 3 data on TWIN in acne vulgaris should be available in Q4.