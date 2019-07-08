Stocks stay near session lows

Stocks hover near their session lows as investors remain cautious before Fed Chair Jerome Powell appears before Congress later this week.

Morgan Stanley issued a note recommending that investors sell stocks as slower global GDP growth will offset any advantages from expected easing of monetary policies.

The Nasdaq, down 1.0% , while the S&P 500 falls 0.6% , and the Dow declines 0.5% .

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed off 0.1% as did the FTSE 100.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, health care ( -1.1% ) fell the most, followed by communications services ( -1.0% ) and information technology ( -0.9% ); real estate ( +0.3% ) and energy ( +0.3% ) gained the most.

Crude oil rises 0.7% to $57.91 per barrel.

10-year Treasury yield is little changed at 2.038%.