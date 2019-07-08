Stocks stay near session lows

Stocks hover near their session lows as investors remain cautious before Fed Chair Jerome Powell appears before Congress later this week.
Morgan Stanley issued a note recommending that investors sell stocks as slower global GDP growth will offset any advantages from expected easing of monetary policies.
The Nasdaq, down 1.0%, while the S&P 500 falls 0.6%, and the Dow declines 0.5%.
Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed off 0.1% as did the FTSE 100.
Among S&P 500 industry sectors, health care (-1.1%) fell the most, followed by communications services (-1.0%) and information technology (-0.9%); real estate (+0.3%) and energy (+0.3%) gained the most.
Crude oil rises 0.7% to $57.91 per barrel.
10-year Treasury yield is little changed at 2.038%.
Dollar Index edges up 0.1% to 97.41.
