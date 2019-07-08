PepsiCo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.44B (+2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pep has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward.

