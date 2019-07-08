WD-40 Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $109.4M (+2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wdfc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.