Helen of Troy Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (-9.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $351.54M (-0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hele has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.