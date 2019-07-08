Fed risks mismatch between rates, fundamentals, Hatzius says

The bond market is expecting rate cuts of almost 50 basis points over the next two FOMC meetings, even though there's "mostly encouraging news on growth, inflation, and trade policy," Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius writes in a note.

That implies that the Fed is looking to investors, which has "some potential advantages," but also risks bringing the federal funds rate "far away from the level justified by economic fundamentals," Hatzius warned.

The bond market is also pricing in another 50 bps of rate cuts in 2020; however if Goldman's economic expectations materialize, the central bank would normally be looking to "reverse any near-term cuts," he said.

10-year Treasury yield little changed at 2.033%.