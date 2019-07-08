Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz

Nike (NYSE:NKE) says a special version of the jersey of the U.S. Women's Soccer team that includes all four World Cup stars has already sold out on its site for many women's, men's and kids sizes.

The athletic apparel giant was well-prepared for the U.S. win in the final, airing a special soccer-themed advertisement almost immediately on Fox Sports. The ad has also been viewed more than 20M times on Twitter.

Nike is hoping World Cup product sales will be enough to help the company repeat its strong performance in North American last quarter (+7% Y/Y) when it topped analyst expectations.