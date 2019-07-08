Juniper Networks -3.4% as Citi sees outrun expectations

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is among the drags on a downcast tech market today, dropping 3.4% and touching its lowest point in over a month, as Citi downgrades to Sell from Neutral.

Expectations for the second half are "too lofty," Jim Suva says, amid share gains from rivals Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) that are set to come out of Juniper's market share.

He's trimmed his price target to $24 from $28, now implying 9% downside.

Meanwhile, other sell-siders rate the stock Hold on average, Seeking Alpha authors are similarly Neutral, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.