Adverum up 10% ahead of ADVM-022 data readout

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM +10.4% ) is up on more than double normal volume in apparent anticipation of positive 24-week data from its Phase 1 OPTIC study evaluating gene therapy ADVM-022 in wet AMD. Earlier today, it announced that interim results will be presented at the Annual Retina Society Meeting in London on September 12.

CEO Leone Patterson says, “We have shared previously that we have seen a robust preliminary anatomical response, with no serious adverse events, from the first cohort of patients in the OPTIC Phase 1 clinical trial. We are excited to share the 24-week data from the first cohort of patients with wet AMD treated with a single intravitreal injection of our novel gene therapy ADVM-022.”