Fannie Mae home purchase sentiment slips from May - Fannie Mae

The Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) Home Purchase Sentiment Index fell 0.5 points in June to 91.5 after approaching its survey high in May.

An 8 percentage point increase in the net "mortgage rates will go down" component was more than offset by the index's other five components, all of which were either negative or flat in June.

The "good time to buy" component fell 4 pp.

"With fewer consumers expecting rates to jump back up –- thereby creating less urgency to buy now –- we expect housing market activity to remain stable," said Fannie Chief Economist Doug Duncan.

"Home prices will go up" and "confidence about not losing job (over the next 12 months)" each retreated 3 pp from May.