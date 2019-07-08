BASF expects Q2 EBIT before special items to be below expectations; lowered FY19 outlook

BASF dips (OTCQX:BASFY -3.8% ) as the company says that significantly weaker-than-expected industrial production, negatively impacted volumes and margin development.

In 1H 2019, witnessed industrial production growth of ~1.5%, slower than expected; production declined by ~6%.

Expects Q2 sales of €15.2B, -4% and EBIT before special items to be €1B, -47% Y/Y, due to lower earnings in the Materials, Chemicals and Agricultural Solutions segments.

Net income is expected to increase to €6.5B due to the book gain from the de-consolidation of Wintershall.

For 2019, the company anticipates considerably lower EBIT before special items of up to 30% down on Y/Y basis, as compared to previous forecast of slight increase in EBIT of 1–10%.

For revenues, expects a slight decline on annual basis as compared to prior outlook of slight sales growth of 1–5%

