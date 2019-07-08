Instagram rolls out anti-bullying tools

Instagram (NASDAQ:FB) has introduced new tools to combat online bullying, focused on two areas.

"We can do more to prevent bullying from happening on Instagram, and we can do more to empower the targets of bullying to stand up for themselves," Instagram chief Adam Mosseri says in a blog post.

The company has rolled out an AI-powered feature that notifies people before they post that their comment may be considered offensive. Testing shows it has had an effect on encouraging people to undo their comment.

It also notes that blocking, unfollowing or reporting bullies can escalate the situation. So it's also testing a new way to protect accounts called Restrict, which makes comments on a post from a restricted person only visible to that person. Restricted people also can't see read receipts or when a user is active on Instagram.

Yesterday, Mosseri noted on Twitter he was taking some time off to "recharge."

I'm taking time off with the family this July, a luxury FB offers us once we pass 5 years is a 'recharge' like this," he says. "Time away is so important for perspective.