Regional banks lower after downgrade by Raymond James

Analyst William Wallace expects NIM to be below current guidance on expectations of two rate cuts in 2019 and 2019 loan growth will fall short of 10% guidance. East West Bancorp (EWBC -3.5%) downgraded to underperform from market perform.
Comerica (CMA -1.6%) is downgraded to market perform as two fed rate cuts in 2019 will lead to lower net interest income/net income.
SVB Financial (SIVB -3.6%) downgraded two notch to market perform from strong buy.
PacWest Bancorp (PACW -2.8%) downgraded two notch to market perform from strong buy.
Commerce Bancshares (CBSH -2.8%) downgraded to under perform from market perform.
Analyst expects fed to cut rates twice in 2019, however Signature Bank (SBNY -0.2%) is shielded better than its peers. Analyst further adds that the recent investments in fund banking segment and venture capital group will produce attractive balance sheet growth.
