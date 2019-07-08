Bond Angle cautious on Tesla

Bond Angle's Vicki Bryan checks in on Tesla (TSLA -1.3% ) after taking in last week's deliveries report.

Bryan notes that Tesla has been pedaling "really, really hard and straight uphill" to churn out the June quarter at a cost.

"Multiple rounds of substantial price cuts starting in the third quarter last year plus additional offerings of options and deal discounts have failed to boost sales to last year's torrid pace. But they have shrunk margins faster and deeper than Tesla's severe cost-cutting measures can absorb," she warns.

Bryan thinks the disappointing level of demand doesn't bode well for Tesla's earnings and explains why the company elected to sell stock and bonds when market prices were near record lows rather than wait.

Bond Angle keeps an Underperform on Tesla's 5.3% Senior Notes due 2025.