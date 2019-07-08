Bayer cut by Fitch; outlook negative

Fitch Ratings downgrades Bayer AG's (OTCPK:BAYZF -3.3% ) long-term issuer default rating to BBB+ from A-; outlook negative.

Short-term IDR of FS affirmed.

Fitch says the crop science division has deteriorated during the past year due to the debate surrounding glyphosate (branded as Roundup), and sees risk that the company's deleveraging from the post-acquisition peak of 2018 may be delayed after 2020.

Negative outlook reflects an increased risk of potentially material payouts in connection to the glyphosate litigation.

Previously: U.S. judge to slash Roundup jury verdict (July 3)

Related ticker: OTCPK:BAYRY