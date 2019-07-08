Carnival to ratchet up compliance program

Carnival (CCL -1.2% ) is taking steps to give its compliance unit more independence as part of a court-ordered directive resulting from a settlement in a plastic waste dumping case.

A new chief compliance officer to be named at the company will report directly to the CEO and the board. The chief compliance officer will be tasked with keeping all nine of Carnival's brands in line with regulations across multiple jurisdictions.

Carnival will also add a new board member with corporate compliance experience.