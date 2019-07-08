VirnetX claims patent decision win

VirnetX (VHC +2.6% ) says the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued two favorable opinions for the company today.

The company says the decisions vacated and remanded two decisions by the USPTO, agreeing with VirnetX that the board abused its discretion in denying it the opportunity to file a motion for additional discovery as to real party-in-interest issues and that many of the Board's positions as to the prior art lacked substantial evidence.

"We are extremely pleased with the Federal Court's decision which vindicates many of VirnetX's arguments about the Patent Board's decisions," says VirnetX CEO Kendall Larsen.

