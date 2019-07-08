Fulcrum Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $93M IPO.

The Cambridge, MA-based biopharmaceutical firm develops therapies for rare diseases via its proprietary product engine that it says systematically identifies and validates cellular drug targets that work by modulating gene expression, the root cause of genetically defined maladies. To date, it has identified the root causes of an inherited disorder of the muscles of the face, shoulder blades and upper arms called facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and certain blood disorders like sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. A Phase 2b study evaluating its candidate for FSHD, losmapimod, should start shortly. It expects to file an IND for its candidate in blood disorders, FTX-HbF, by mid-2020.

2019 Financials (Q1): Operating Expenses: $37.2M (+409.6%); Net Loss: ($39.9M) (-411.5%); Cash Burn: ($9.9M) (-50.0%).