IMAX CEO still confident on sequel formula

IMAX (IMAX -1.8% ) CEO Richard Gelfond pushes back against the idea that sequel fatigue is holding back box office sales this year.

Gelfond points to the strong opening run for Spider-Man: Far From Home and success of Avengers:Endgame. He thinks studios will continue to lean on the sequel formula due to structural changes with the movie industry.

As for him company, he notes IMAX's box office revenue is up 5% YTD, including a 25% rise in China.

Shares of IMAX are still up 7% YTD, despite a two-month long stumble.