IMAX CEO still confident on sequel formula

IMAX (IMAX -1.8%) CEO Richard Gelfond pushes back against the idea that sequel fatigue is holding back box office sales this year.
Gelfond points to the strong opening run for Spider-Man: Far From Home and success of Avengers:Endgame. He thinks studios will continue to lean on the sequel formula due to structural changes with the movie industry.
As for him company, he notes IMAX's box office revenue is up 5% YTD, including a 25% rise in China.
Shares of IMAX are still up 7% YTD, despite a two-month long stumble.
